BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign 15-Year NBA Veteran
Taj Gibson is coming off a year where he played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
He finished the season with averages of 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field in 20 games.
This summer, he became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Gibson will now sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Taj Gibson has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, Mark Bartelstein of @Prioritysports tells ESPN. GM Jeff Peterson and coach Charles Lee bring on Gibson, 39, to mentor in a young locker room."
Gibson was the 26th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC and has played 15 seasons in the league for the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves (in addition to the Pistons and Knicks).
His career averages are 8.6 points 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 26.3% from the three-point range in 965 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games for the Bulls, Timberwolves, Knicks and Thunder.
As for the Hornets, they are a young team, so the addition of Gibson could be a huge benefit to their locker room.
Last season, they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
The Hornets missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.