BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Moussa Diabate is coming off a year where he appeared in 11 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The former Michigan star averaged 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Diabate will sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F/C Moussa Diabate has agreed on a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. Diabate — the 43rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Michigan — played 33 games for the Clippers in the past two seasons."
Diabate was the 43rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has spent part of two seasons with Los Angeles.
His career averages are 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field in 33 games.
Diabate has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
Last year, he averaged 15.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field in 14 games (13 starts).
The 22-year-old has proven to be a good rebounder and has a career average (in the G League) of 11.5 RPG.
Via Justin Russo: "Moussa Diabate had a real good Summer League with the Clippers, averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds. But more importantly he looked more and more comfortable as it went along. Happy to see him latch onto a squad. Always a joy to be around."
The Clippers are coming off a season where they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.