BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
Seth Curry is coming off a season where he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 44 games.
Earlier this summer, Curry was waived by Charlotte.
On Monday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Curry will sign with the Hornets on a new deal.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN."
Curry has played 10 seasons in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 482 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games (16 starts) with the Trail Blazers, Mavs, 76ers and Nets.
Curry is an elite three-point shooter and an established veteran who can greatly help a young Hornets team.
In addition, he is from Charlotte, so re-signing with the team makes a lot of sense.
As for the Hornets, they are coming off another tough season where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight year.
The franchise has been unable to reach the postseason since 2016 (when Kemba Walker was still on the team).