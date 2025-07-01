BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Trade For 10-Year NBA Veteran

The Milwaukee Bucks have traded Pat Connaughton and their 2031+32 second round picks to the Charlotte Hornets for Vasilije Micic.



-Averaged 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, and 1.6 AST over 440 games with the Bucks.

-Member of the 2021 NBA Championship team with the Bucks.



THANK YOU PAT! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZLdDrI7YO