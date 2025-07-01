BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Trade For 10-Year NBA Veteran
Pat Connaughton has been with the Milwaukee Bucks for each of the previous seven seasons.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Bucks are trading Connaughton to the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Charania: "The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Pat Connaughton and two of their own second-round picks (2031, 2032) to the Charlotte Hornets for Vasilije Micic, sources tell ESPN."
Connaughton finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Via Yossi Gozlan of CapSheets.com: "The Bucks only save $1.3 million here, but Vasilije Micic is reportedly heading back to Europe.
He's expected to give back a significant amount of his $8.1 million salary in a buyout.
That should give the Bucks enough cap space to sign Myles Turner."
Connaughton was the 41st pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Notre Dame.
He has played ten total seasons for the Bucks (and Portland Trail Blazers).
During the 2021 season, the 32-year-old helped the Bucks win the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
-Averaged 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, and 1.6 AST over 440 games with the Bucks.
-Member of the 2021 NBA Championship team with the Bucks.
THANK YOU PAT!"
The Hornets last made the NBA playoffs during the 2016 season.