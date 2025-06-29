BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Trade For Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Collin Sexton has spent the last three years playing for the Utah Jazz.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Sexton is now being traded to the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Charania: "Just in: The Utah Jazz are trading Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic, sources tell ESPN."
Sexton finished the 2024-25 season with productive averages of 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Charania also wrote: "Hornets acquire a competitive, tough-minded guard in Sexton for their backcourt -- while Utah gets frontcourt depth in Nurkic, whom Jazz have liked."
Sexton was the eighth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft (by the Cleveland Cavaliers) after one year at Alabama.
His career averages (with the Jazz and Cavs) are 18.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 407 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "After being in trade discussions during the draft that almost involved the Hornets sending one of their 2025 2nds, the Jazz ultimately deal Sexton to Charlotte.
Sexton is not only a reliable combo guard starter, but now a legit LaMelo Ball injury insurance policy."
The Hornets are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2016 season (nine years ago).