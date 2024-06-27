BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Trade For NBA Champion Point Guard
Reggie Jackson is coming off his second season playing for the Denver Nuggets.
The 13-year NBA veteran finished the year with averages of 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Recently, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jackson opted into the final year of his contract, which will pay him $5.3 million for the 2024-25 season.
On Thursday, Wojnarowski reported that the Nuggets have now traded Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Denver is trading Reggie Jackson to Charlotte with three unprotected second-round picks, source tells ESPN."
ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported more details about the deal.
Via Bontemps: "Denver, which is bumping up against the second apron and still has Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out there as a pending free agent, gets some significant savings moving off of Jackson’s $5.25 million salary for next season."
Jackson has been a key role player for Denver, so it will be interesting to see if they look to replace him (via free agency or trade).
He helped the team win the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Jackson was initially the 24th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft (out of Boston College) and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.
He is 34, so a team like Charlotte is not a great fit, and he could very easily get traded (again) before the end of the offseason.