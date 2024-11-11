BREAKING: Chet Holmgren's Injury Status In Warriors-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Oklaohma City Thunder are hosting the Golden State Warriors.
During the first half, Chet Holmgren went to the locker room with an injury.
Holmgren had four rebounds in his first five minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Chet Holmgren had to be helped off the floor after a hard fall 🙏"
Holmgren is one of the most important players on the Thunder.
He is averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in nine games.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the remainder of the night.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Concern here in OKc: Chet Holmgren took a shot to the side while defending an Andrew Wiggins first quarter layup. Just needed help getting to the locker room. Wasn’t putting weight on right leg. Appeared to be grabbing hip/oblique area when he was on the ground."
The Thunder came into the night with a 8-1 record, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the first seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Warriors, the Thunder will play their next game on Monday evening when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in Oklahoma City.
As for the Warriors, they are 7-2 in their first nine games.
Following the Thunder, they will return home to host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening in San Francisco, California.