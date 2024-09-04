Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign NBA Champion
Talen Horton-Tucker is coming off his second year with the Utah Jazz.
He finished the season with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 51 games.
Over the offseason, Horton-Tucker became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he will sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Chicago native returns home and will have an opportunity to make Bulls roster after averaging 10.5 points over the last two seasons in Utah."
Horton-Tucker was the 46th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has played five seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 247 games.
He has also appeared in six playoff games and won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Lakers.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
That said, the Bulls have an intriguing roster led by Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Josh Giddey.