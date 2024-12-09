BREAKING: Chris Paul Made NBA History In Pelicans-Spurs Game
On Sunday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).
Chris Paul had three points, one rebound and four assists while shooting 1/3 from the field in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
He also made incredible NBA history by moving ahead of Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd (12,092) for second on the all-time assists list.
Via The NBA: "CHRIS PAUL PASSES JASON KIDD 🔥
2nd all-time in assists for CP3!"
The only player who remains ahead of Paul is Utah Jazz legend John Stockton (15,806).
Via Carolina Teague of SPURFECT: "Chris Paul has assisted 173 NBA players throughout his career, and the crowd at the Frost Bank Center erupts as he has his 12,092 assist, 2nd in NBA history, passing Jason Kidd’s record and only behind John Stockton."
Paul (who is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer) will go down among the elite point guards in NBA history.
At 39, he still remains a solid player, who entered play with averages of 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.
Paul is in his 20th NBA season (and first with the Spurs).
The 12-time All-Star has career averages of 17.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,295 games.
He has spent time with the Spurs, Suns, Warriors, LA Clippers, OKC Thunder, Pelicans (Hornets) and Rockets.