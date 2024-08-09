Fastbreak

BREAKING: Christmas Day NBA Games Schedule Revealed

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the NBA's Christmas Day schedule.

May 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Christmas Day is one of the most significant NBA events of the year every season.

The league has five games featuring marquee teams going against one another.

On Thursday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the full slate for December 25, 2025.

Via Charania: "NBA Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season, per sources: 🎄Spurs at Knicks 🎄Timberwolves at Mavericks 🎄76ers at Celtics 🎄Lakers at Warriors 🎄Nuggets at Suns"

The first game is always at Madison Square Garden, and Victor Wembanyama will get to make his Christmas Day debut.

He is coming off an incredible rookie season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest.

Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) pumps his fist during the first half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The second game will be a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference finals.

By the time the game tips off, it's possible that Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic will both be seen as two of the best five players in the NBA.

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) react in the first half during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In the third game, fans will get a potential 2025 Eastern Conference finals preview.

The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship, while the 76ers signed nine-time All-Star Paul George to join forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

May 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) signals 50 after hitting a three point basket to put him over 50 points for the game as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) walks away during the second half of game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors and Lakers will have the primetime slot of the night, as superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James are still the two most notable players in the league.

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Lastly, the Nuggets and Suns will play the final game of the day.

They have the potential to be two of the best four teams in the Western Conference.

