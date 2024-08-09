BREAKING: Christmas Day NBA Games Schedule Revealed
Christmas Day is one of the most significant NBA events of the year every season.
The league has five games featuring marquee teams going against one another.
On Thursday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the full slate for December 25, 2025.
Via Charania: "NBA Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season, per sources: 🎄Spurs at Knicks 🎄Timberwolves at Mavericks 🎄76ers at Celtics 🎄Lakers at Warriors 🎄Nuggets at Suns"
The first game is always at Madison Square Garden, and Victor Wembanyama will get to make his Christmas Day debut.
He is coming off an incredible rookie season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest.
The second game will be a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference finals.
By the time the game tips off, it's possible that Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic will both be seen as two of the best five players in the NBA.
In the third game, fans will get a potential 2025 Eastern Conference finals preview.
The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship, while the 76ers signed nine-time All-Star Paul George to join forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
The Warriors and Lakers will have the primetime slot of the night, as superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James are still the two most notable players in the league.
Lastly, the Nuggets and Suns will play the final game of the day.
They have the potential to be two of the best four teams in the Western Conference.