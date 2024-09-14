BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Make $38 Million Decision
Isaac Okoro is coming off a year where he appeared in 69 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former Auburn star finished the season with averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.
With training camp less than one month away, Okoro still remains a restricted free agent.
However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Cavs and Okoro have agreed to a new contract.
Via Wojnarowski: "Restricted free agent F Isaac Okoro has agreed on a three-year, $38 million deal to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Michael Tellem, Jeff Schwartz and Marcus Monk of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Okoro — the fifth overall pick in 2020 — averaged 9.4 points a season ago."
Okoro was the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent all four seasons of his career with the Cavs.
His career averages are 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 279 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games (nine starts).
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "Roughly $12.6 million annually for Isaac Okoro isn’t a bad deal for the #Cavs.
Their roster is at 14 players and 3 two-way players under contract."
The Cavs finished last season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.