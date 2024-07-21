BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Sign Player For $224 Million
Evan Mobley is coming off another productive season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former USC star averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 58.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 50 games.
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mobley will sign a massive contract extension with the Cavs.
Via Wojnarowski: "Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Evan Mobley has agreed on a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension that could become worth as much as $269 million, Joe Smith and Thad Foucher of @wassbasketball tell ESPN."
Mobley was the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played three seasons for the Cavs.
His career averages are 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 26.5% from the three-point range in 198 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games.
Via Wojnarowski: "Mobley — the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — is one of four players with 300 blocks and 150 steals since he entered the league. Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert are the others, per ESPN Stats and Information."
As for the Cavs, they are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season but lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
The Cavs have an extremely talented roster that is led by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen (and Mobley).