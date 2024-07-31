BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Make $91 Million Decision
Jarrett Allen is coming off another productive season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former Texas star finished the year with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Allen has agreed to a contract extension with the Cavs.
Via Wojnarowski: "Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has agreed on a three-year, $91 million maximum extension that’ll now guarantee him $131 million over the next five years, his agent Derrick Powell tells ESPN."
Via Wojnarowski: "Allen becomes third key Cavaliers player along with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley to sign massive new extensions this summer, solidifying the franchise as long-term Eastern Conference contenders."
Allen was the 22nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons for the Brooklyn Nets (and Cavs).
This past year was his fourth in Cleveland.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has career averages of 12.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 63.0% from the field in 486 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 18 NBA playoff games.
The Cavs have become one of the best teams in the league and are coming off a year where they made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Orlando Magic in the first round.
However, the Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).