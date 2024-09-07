Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Re-Sign NBA Champion
Markieff Morris is coming off a year where he appeared in 26 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
He finished the season with averages of 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Morris became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Morris will re-sign with Dallas.
Via Charania: "Free agent F Markieff Morris has agreed on a deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic. The reigning Western Conference champions prioritized re-signing Morris, 34, who has served as a strong leader in Mavs locker room entering his 14th NBA season."
Morris was the 13th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat over 13 seasons.
His career averages are 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 776 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 51 NBA playoff games (22 starts).
During the 2020 season, Morris helped LeBron James and the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Heat.
The Mavs are coming off a season where they made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.