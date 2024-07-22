BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Sign 10-Year NBA Veteran
Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a year where he played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Colorado star finished the season with averages 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 76 games.
This summer, Dinwiddie became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Dinwiddie will sign a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed on a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dinwiddie reunites with Mavs as an ideal backcourt fit. He averaged 17.4 points in parts of two Dallas seasons and was key on 2022 West Finals team."
Dinwiddie was the 38th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards (and Mavs).
He played for the Mavs for part of two seasons and helped them reach the 2022 Western Conference finals.
His career averages are 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 542 games.
The Mavs are coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season (they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games).
Dinwiddie has appeared in 33 NBA playoff games (seven starts) over his 10 seasons.