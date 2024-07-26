BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Kessler Edwards is coming off a year where he appeared in 54 games for the Sacramento Kings.
He finished the season with averages of 1.7 points per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Edwards will sign a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Charania: "Free agent F Kessler Edwards has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Edwards has averaged 3.5 points and 11.9 minutes across three seasons for Nets and Kings."
Edwards was the 44th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets (and Kings).
His career averages are 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 138 games.
He has also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.
Edwards appeared in four G League games last season (two starts).
He averaged 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.
As for the Mavs, they finished the 2023-24 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
However, the Mavs lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (in five games).