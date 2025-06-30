BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Sign Former NBA All-Star
D'Angelo Russell is coming off a season where he spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
The 2019 NBA All-Star finished the season with averages of 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range.
On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Russell is signing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Charania: "Breaking: Free agent guard D'Angelo Russell has agreed on a two-year, $13 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Mavericks officials and CAA Co-Heads of Basketball Austin Brown/Aaron Mintz and Antonio Russell reached the new contract after free agency began."
Russell was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.
He has played ten total seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
The 29-year-old has career averages of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 629 games.
The Mavs missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.