BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 4-Year NBA Veteran
Naji Marshall is coming his fourth season in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished the year with averages of 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 66 games.
On Sunday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Marshall is signing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Naji Marshall has agreed on a three-year, $27 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN."
Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported more details about the signing.
Via Stein: "Dallas pivoted to signing Naji Marshall, league sources say, after unexpectedly conceding tonight that it likely would not have the wherewithal to retain Derrick Jones Jr. while the Mavs focus on the sign-and-trade pursuit of Klay Thompson. ESPN first reported Marshall deal."
Marshall is only 26, so he is an intriguing player who has shown a lot of promise as he enters the prime of his career.
Over his four seasons in New Orleans, he averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 230 regular season games.
He also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games.
As for the Mavs, they are coming off an excellent season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.