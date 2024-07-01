BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Starter Reportedly Joining New Team
Derrick Jones Jr. is coming off his first year playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 76 games (66 starts).
On Sunday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Jones Jr. is signing a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. plans to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Major pickup for the Clippers."
Jones Jr. also started in all 22 playoff games as the Mavs reached the NBA Finals.
He will be a significant loss, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported (earlier on Sunday) that the Mavs are signing Naji Marshall.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Naji Marshall has agreed on a three-year, $27 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN."
Jones Jr. has played eight years in the NBA for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns (in addition to Dallas).
His career averages are 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 420 games.
He has also appeared in 44 NBA playoff games.
As for the Clippers, they are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to the Mavs in the first round of the NBA playoffs.