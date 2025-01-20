BREAKING: Damian Lillard Made NBA History In 76ers-Bucks Game
Damian Lillard made NBA history during Sunday's game.
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) in Wisconsin.
Damian Lillard finished with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 7/16 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 38 mintues of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "22,000 points and counting.
It's been Dame Time for a long time."
Published