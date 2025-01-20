Fastbreak

BREAKING: Damian Lillard Made NBA History In 76ers-Bucks Game

Damian Lillard made NBA history during Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after scoring the game-winning basket in overtime against the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) in Wisconsin.

Damian Lillard finished with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 7/16 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 38 mintues of playing time.

He also made NBA history.

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "22,000 points and counting.

It's been Dame Time for a long time."

