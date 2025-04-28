BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Updated Injury Status In Pacers-Bucks Game
UPDATE: Chris Haynes reported more information.
Via Haynes: "Sources: The fear is Bucks star Damian Lillard suffered a left Achilles tear. Brutal circumstance after working himself back from a blood clot diagnosis that kept him out over a month."
UPDATE: The Bucks have officially announced that Lillard will miss the remainder of Game 4.
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
During the first quarter, Damian Lillard went to the locker room with an injury.
Via ESPN: "Damian Lillard headed to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury vs. the Pacers."
Lillard had two rebounds and one assist while shooting 0/2 from the field in his first six minutes of playing time.
Chris Haynes now reports that the All-Star point guard will miss the remainder of the game.
Via Haynes: "Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will not return tonight against the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell me. Injury potentially severe."
Lillard had just returned (in Game 2) after an extended absence.
He finished his second regular season with the Bucks averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "That did not look good. Damian Lillard is down on the floor after trying to make a break back to the ball for an offensive rebound.
He sat on the ground during a defensive possession, grabbing at his left foot before hopping off the floor on his right foot."
The Bucks currently trail the Pacers 1-2 in the series.
Game 5 will be on Tuesday night (in Indiana).