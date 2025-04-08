BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Make Shocking Decision
Michael Malone had been in his 10th season at the helm for the Denver Nuggets.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the shocking news that the Nuggets have now fired Malone (on Tuesday).
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Denver Nuggets have fired coach Michael Malone, sources tell ESPN."
The Nuggets are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in 79 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and lost four in a row).
Charania also added: "Days before the NBA playoffs, the Nuggets dismissed Malone in a meeting today. Malone is the winningest coach in franchise history since being hired in 2015 – and led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA championship."
Over the last five seasons, the Nuggets have been among the best teams in the NBA.
Malone (in addition to the Hall of Fame play of Nikola Jokic) was a significant part of the franchise's success.
Via StatMuse: "Michael Malone has the most wins in franchise history.
Fired a week before the postseason."
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they got swept in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (by the Minnesota Timberwolves).
According to Charania, the team will also fire Calvin Booth.
Via Charania: "Full clean out: The Denver Nuggets are also firing general manager Calvin Booth, sources tell ESPN. Michael Malone and Booth both out today."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings.