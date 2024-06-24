BREAKING: Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Makes Decision On Future
Reggie Jackson is coming off his second season playing for the Denver Nuggets.
The 2023 NBA Champion finished the regular season with averages of 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jackson will opt into the final year of his contract.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson is picking up his $5.25M option to return for the 2024-2025 season. Jackson averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists in 82 games."
Jackson was the 24th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played 11 seasons in the league for the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to Denver).
His career averages are 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 853 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 87 NBA playoff games (39 starts).
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Following the Lakers, the Nuggets lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in seven games).
Retaining Jackson is a big step in keeping the team in contention for the 2025 season.