BREAKING: Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Will Enter Free Agency
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been one of the most important players for the Denver Nuggets over the previous two seasons.
The 2023 NBA Champion finished this past season with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
On Thursday, Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Caldwell-Pope will opt out of the final year of his contract.
Via Charania: "Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is declining his $15.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season to become a free agent, sources tell me and@Tjonesonthenba. Caldwell-Pope – a two-time NBA champion – is expected to receive interest from multiple teams with salary cap space."
Caldwell-Pope will instantly be among the most coveted free agents on the market.
While he has never made an All-Star Game, he is one of the best role players in the league.
The 31-year-old has helped the Los Angeles Lakers (2020) and Nuggets (2023) win NBA Championships.
Caldwell-Pope was the eighth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of UGA.
He has played 11 seasons for the Nuggets, Lakers, Pistons and Wizards.
His career averages are 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 835 games.
The Nuggets finished this past year as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.