BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Player Reportedly Ruled Out For Entire Season
DaRon Holmes II was the 22nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns (who traded him to the Denver Nuggets).
On Friday evening, the former Dayton star got injured in the NBA Summer League.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, he will likely miss the entire 2024-25 season.
Via Charania: "Denver Nuggets No. 22 overall pick DaRon Holmes II has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He’s expected to miss the 2024-25 season. Devastating blow for one of the Nuggets’ promising young pieces."
Via Charania: "Holmes had 11 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes in his NBA summer league debut vs. Clippers tonight in Las Vegas. The center-forward was set for an impact rookie season that now gets pushed another year."
Homes II had been coming off an excellent season for Dayton where he averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 33 games.
The Nuggets finished last season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in six games).
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray lead one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.
They won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.