BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 12-Year NBA Veteran
Tim Hardaway Jr. is coming off a strong season for the Detroit Pistons.
He averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 77 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the former Michigan star will now sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Charania: "Free agent sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Hardaway had a strong season for the Pistons' resurgent 2024-25 campaign and now Denver officials finalize a deal with Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports."
Hardaway Jr. was the 24th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Pistons, he has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks over 12 total seasons.
His career averages are 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 813 games.
Via Charania: "Denver prioritized a shooter in free agency Tuesday -- and adds Hardaway to its acquisitions of Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas in the last day."
The Nuggets finished the 2024-25 season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the LA Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs before losing to the OKC Thunder in seven games.
After winning the 2023 NBA Championship, the franchise has been unable to return to the Western Conference finals.