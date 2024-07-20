BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
Spencer Jones is coming off another productive year of college basketball for Stanford.
He finished the season with averages of 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 25 games.
On Friday evening, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reported that the Denver Nuggets will sign Jones to a two-way deal.
Via Durando: "The Nuggets are signing Stanford’s Spencer Jones as their third two-way contract for the upcoming season, league source tells @DenverPost. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 39.7% from 3 across a five-year college career. Denver likes his combination of size, skill and shooting."
Jones played five seasons for Stanford.
He had career averages of 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 146 games.
Despite going unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month, Jones is an intriguing prospect.
He has proven to be an elite three-pointer shooter at the collegiate level, which could make him a rotational player in the NBA one day.
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.