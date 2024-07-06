BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign Ex-Warriors Player
Dario Saric is coming off a year where he appeared in 64 games for the Golden State Warriors.
He finished the season with averages of 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Saric will sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a two-year, $10.6 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes player option on second-year."
Saric was the 12th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played ten seasons in the league for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to Golden State).
His career averages are 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 477 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 24 NBA playoff games for the Suns and 76ers.
The Warriors finished the season with a 46-36 record, which had them as the tenth seed in the Western Confernece.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
As for the Nuggets, they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.