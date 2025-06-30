BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign NBA Champion Guard
Bruce Brown spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished the year with averages of 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 41 games.
On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Brown will sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Charania: "Free agent Bruce Brown Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. The 2023 NBA champion for the Nuggets returns to Denver. CAA's Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann finalized the deal tonight with the Nuggets."
Brown was the 42nd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Miami.
He has spent seven seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.
The 28-year-old also played for the Nuggets during the 2022-23 season.
Charania also wrote: "Almost 1.5 hours into free agency, the Nuggets land Cam Johnson via trade for Michael Porter Jr. and bring back a fan favorite and do-it-all forward in Bruce Brown Jr."
The Nuggets are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the LA Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (before losing to the OKC Thunder in seven games).
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "What a move by the Nuggets front office. Add Cam Johnson, offload MPJ and then that frees up money to go get Bruce Brown
Masterclass"