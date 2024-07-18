BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Signing NBA Legend
Russell Westbrook is one of the best players in NBA history.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook is being traded to the Utah Jazz (who will waive him).
Once he clears waivers, Wojanrowski reports that Westbrook will likely sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Once Russell Westbrook clears waivers, the expectation is that he’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and bring them another veteran to bolster the team’s bench and be available as a spot-starter."
Westbrook finished this past year with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games (11 starts).
The 2017 MVP was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played 16 seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets (in addition to the Clippers).
His career averages are 21.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,162 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 122 NBA playoff games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Nuggets win the Westbrook-Dunn, Clippers-Jazz deal.
Now, they can get Russ for half of the cap/tax hit than they would have gotten him for by trading for him directly.
I also think Russ will help Denver more than most people seem to think he will."
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).