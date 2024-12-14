BREAKING: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Release 5-Year NBA Player
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons will waive Paul Reed.
Paul Reed had been in the middle of his first season playing for the Detroit Pistons.
He has averages of 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 12 games.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Pistons will now waive Reed.
Via Charania: "The Detroit Pistons are waiving center Paul Reed, sources tell ESPN. In 12 games, Reed has averaged 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10 minutes. The move was made to give Detroit roster and salary flexibility with the NBA trade deadline less than two months away."
Reed was the 58th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Published