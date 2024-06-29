BREAKING: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Troy Brown Jr. is coming off a year where he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.
The former Oregon star finished the regular season with averages of 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 59 games.
On Saturday, James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Pistons will waive Brown.
Via Edwards III: "Sorry correction … they won’t guarantee his $4 million for next season and will waive him. The guarantee date is tomorrow."
Brown was initially the 15th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six years in the league for the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to the Pistons and Timberwolves).
His career averages are 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 356 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games and was with the Lakers when they reached the 2023 Western Conference finals.
As for the Pistons, they are coming off another tough year where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when star big men Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster.
That said, the Pistons will likely try to improve their roster before the 2024-25 season.