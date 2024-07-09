BREAKING: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Player
UPDATE: The Pistons have officially signed Paul Reed.
Paul Reed is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Last week, Reed was waived by the 76ers.
On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Detroit Pistons will claim Reed off waivers.
Via Charania: "The Detroit Pistons are claiming F/C Paul Reed off free agency waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Reed is in the second season of a three-year, $24 million deal, and now BBall Paul joins Detroit."
Reed was the 58th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of DePaul.
His career averages are 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range in 215 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 32 NBA playoff games (two starts).
Since Reed is only 25, he is an excellent addition to a Pistons team that is trying to improve their roster.
The Pistons finished the 2023-24 season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 14-68 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since 2019 (five seasons ago).
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.