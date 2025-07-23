Detroit Pistons Reportedly Signing 2-Year NBA Player
Colby Jones is coming off a season where he spent time with the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.
He finished the year with averages of 4.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 39 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Jones is signing a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Charania: "The Detroit Pistons are signing G/F Colby Jones on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Jones, 23, averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in the final two months of 2024-25, showing flashes as a productive rotation player in his second NBA season."
Jones was the 34th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Xavier.
His career averages are 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The 23-year-old has also spent time in the G League.
Via NBA G League (on March 7, 2024): "43 PTS ✅ 7 AST ✅ 8 3PM ✅
Colby Jones was absolutely DOMINANT today, recording new career highs in scoring and made threes as the @StocktonKings cruised to a win! 👑"
As for the Pistons, they had a very respectable 2024-25 season where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).