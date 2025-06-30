BREAKING: Detroit Pistons Sign 9-Year NBA Veteran
Caris LeVert spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
The former Michigan star finished the year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 64 games.
On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that LeVert will sign a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and the Pistons negotiated terms of a deal that brings backcourt depth and a Michigan return."
LeVert was the 20th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers over nine total seasons.
His career averages are 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 524 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Pistons could still go under the cap and sign Caris LeVert. Or that signing could come out of the NTMLE. Detroit has flexibility to make their moves."
LeVert will be an intriguing addition to a Pistons roster that is coming off a solid season.
They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record (and made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019).
The Pistons ultimately lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).