BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Celtics-Cavs Game
On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics (in Ohio) for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs will be without their best player, as All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell — who’s averaging nearly 30 points in playoffs — will miss Game 4 vs. the Boston Celtics tonight with a left calf strain. Huge loss for Cavs in a telltale home game down 2-1 in series."
Mitchell has been excellent during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
He is averaging 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in the frist ten games.
The Cavs currently trail the Celtics 2-1 after losing Game 3 (at home) by a score of 106-93.
Mitchell finished the loss with 33 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 12/22 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden.
Mitchell is in his second season playing for the Cavs after spending five years with the Utah Jazz.