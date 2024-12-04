Fastbreak

UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status In Wizards-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell went to the locker room during Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).

On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the Washington Wizards (at home).

During the second half, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell went to the locker room with a shoulder injury.

Mitchell had nine points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.

Via Chris Fedor of cleveland.com: "Donovan Mitchell is headed to the locker room with his right shoulder just dangling. He collided with Jonas Valanciunas on a sturdy screen."

Mitchell came into the evening with averages of 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 20 games.

There has been no word from the team on his status for the remainder of the night.

Mitchell has helped the Cavs get off to an incredible start as the best team in the NBA.

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-3 record in 21 games.

In addition, the Cavs are an outstanding 11-1 in the 12 games they have played at home in Ohio.

As for the Wizards, they have had a challenging start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

They entered play as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-16 record in 18 games.

In addition, the Wizards are in the middle of a 14-game losing streak.

