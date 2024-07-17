BREAKING: Ex-Golden State Warriors Guard Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team
Cory Joseph is coming off a season where he appeared in 26 games for the Golden State Warriors.
The veteran point guard finished the year with averages of 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 35.9% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Joseph will sign with the Orlando Magic.
Scotto: "Sources: The Orlando Magic and free agent guard Cory Joseph have agreed to a two-year deal, @hoopshype has learned. Joseph is represented by @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul."
Joseph was the 29th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the San Anotnio Spurs.
In addition to the Spurs and Warriors, he has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings over 13 seasons.
His career averages 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 816 regular season games.
Via Fawzan Amer of The Sixth Man Show: "The front office had been targeting a veteran guard for their final roster spot and officially land free agent veteran guard Cory Joseph
The signing paves the way for former sixth overall pick Anthony Black to run the bench unit at point guard and log consistent minutes"
Joseph has also appeared in 82 NBA playoff games (two starts) and was with the Spurs when they won the 2014 title.
He is joining a Magic team that lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.