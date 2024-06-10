Fastbreak

BREAKING: Ex-Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Reportedly Joins New NBA Coaching Staff

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Darvin Ham will join the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff.

Jan 7, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham talks with forward LeBron James (6) during a break in the action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Darvin Ham has spent the previous two years as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, he was fired after the team finished the 2023-24 season.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ham will now join the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff led by Doc Rivers.

Via Wojnarowski: "Darvin Ham is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as the top assistant coach to Doc Rivers, sources tell ESPN. Ham returns to the franchise after spending two years as the Lakers head coach. He had been highly sought-after among teams this spring."

Ham had been an assistant for the Bucks in the four seasons prior to joining Los Angeles in 2022.

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Over his time at the helm for the Lakers, he had a 90-74 record, and they made the NBA playoffs in both seasons.

In 2023, they reached the Western Conference Finals, but this past season, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).

Apr 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game two of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Bucks, they have one of the best rosters in the NBA.

That said, they are coming off an extremely disappointing year where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs (in six games).

The team traded for All-Star point guard Damian Lillard before the season, but he was hurt for two of the playoff games against Indiana (and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in the series).

Mar 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rivers is going into his second season at the helm for the Bucks.

