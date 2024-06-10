BREAKING: Ex-Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Reportedly Joins New NBA Coaching Staff
Darvin Ham has spent the previous two years as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, he was fired after the team finished the 2023-24 season.
On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ham will now join the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff led by Doc Rivers.
Via Wojnarowski: "Darvin Ham is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as the top assistant coach to Doc Rivers, sources tell ESPN. Ham returns to the franchise after spending two years as the Lakers head coach. He had been highly sought-after among teams this spring."
Ham had been an assistant for the Bucks in the four seasons prior to joining Los Angeles in 2022.
Over his time at the helm for the Lakers, he had a 90-74 record, and they made the NBA playoffs in both seasons.
In 2023, they reached the Western Conference Finals, but this past season, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).
As for the Bucks, they have one of the best rosters in the NBA.
That said, they are coming off an extremely disappointing year where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs (in six games).
The team traded for All-Star point guard Damian Lillard before the season, but he was hurt for two of the playoff games against Indiana (and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in the series).
Rivers is going into his second season at the helm for the Bucks.