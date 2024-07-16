BREAKING: Ex-Toronto Raptors Starter Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team
Gary Trent Jr. is coming off his fourth season playing for the Toronto Raptors.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 71 games (41 starts).
This summer, Trent Jr. became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he is signing a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G Gary Trent Jr. has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of @klutchsports tell ESPN. Trent reunites with Damian Lillard and joins a Bucks organization that recruited him hard to chase a title with them."
Trent Jr. will be an extremely intriguing addition to Milwaukee, because of his ability to score (and shoot at a high level).
He was the 37th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers (and Raptors).
His career averages are 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 341 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 11 NBA playoff games (seven starts).
Trent Jr. is joining a Bucks team that finished the 2023-24 season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.