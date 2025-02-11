BREAKING: Former NBA 3rd Overall Pick Signs With New Team
Jahlil Okafor most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Detroit Pistons.
That year, Okafor averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.8% from the field in 27 games.
On Monday, Chris Haynes reported that Okafor will sign a deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Via Haynes: "Perseverance Update: Former lottery pick Jahlil Okafor — who hasn’t played in the NBA in nearly four years — will sign a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell me."
Okafor has been playing in the G League for the Indiana Mad Ants.
The 29-year-old was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season at Duke where he led them to the National Championship.
He has spent part of six seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.
During his rookie season, Okafor averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field.
The Pacers are fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-22 record in 51 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
On Tuesday night, the Pacers will resume action when they host the New York Knicks in Indiana.
The Pacers are coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in ten years.
Via PacersMuse: "Jahlil Okafor in the G-League:
18.6 PPG
9.0 RPG
3.3 APG
65/76%
Your newest Indiana Pacer."