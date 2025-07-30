BREAKING: Former NBA All-Star Reportedly Arrested
Gilbert Arenas last played in the NBA during the 2011-12 season when he was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.
That said, he has remained a very popular sports figure due to his podcast Gil's Arena.
On Wednesday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported that Arenas was arrested.
Via Haynes: "Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and suspected Israeli crime figure were arrested today on federal indictment alleging they operated illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at Encino mansion Arenas owned."
Arenas was the 31st pick in the 2001 NBA Draft out of Arizona.
He is most known for his time with the Washington Wizards where he made three NBA All-Star Games.
During the 2006 season, Arenas averaged 29.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 80 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Arenas is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators."
Arenas played 11 total seasons with the Wizards, Magic, Grizzlies and Warriors.
His career averages were 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.
Via @JoshEberley (on June 5): "Prime Gilbert Arenas in 2006…
29.3 PPG
+4.5 rTS%
In the playoffs, he upped that to
34 PPG
+6.1 rTS%
Him vs. LeBron was A1 cinema, had to be there."