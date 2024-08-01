BREAKING: Former NBA All-Star Retires From Basketball
Gordon Hayward is coming off a year where he appeared in 51 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the season with averages of 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.
Hayward is currently a free agent, but on Thursday, he announced his retirement from the NBA.
Hayward in the middle of his letter: "Today, i am officially retiring from the game of basketball. It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined."
Hayward was the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Butler.
He played 14 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The best tenure of his career came with Utah where he made the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.
That year, Hayward averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.
Hayward had career averages of 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 835 regular season games.
The 34-year-old also appeared in 36 NBA playoff games (16 starts).
Hayward finished the 2023-24 season with the Thunder.
They were the first seed in the Western Conference but lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.