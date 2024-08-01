Fastbreak

BREAKING: Former NBA All-Star Retires From Basketball

Gordon Hayward, who spent last year with the Thunder and Hornets, is retiring from the NBA.

Ben Stinar

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view go the NBA logo between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder r during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view go the NBA logo between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder r during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Hayward is coming off a year where he appeared in 51 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

He finished the season with averages of 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.

Hayward is currently a free agent, but on Thursday, he announced his retirement from the NBA.

Hayward in the middle of his letter: "Today, i am officially retiring from the game of basketball. It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined."

Hayward was the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Butler.

He played 14 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The best tenure of his career came with Utah where he made the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

That year, Hayward averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.

Gordon Haywar
Feb 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Western Conference forward Gordon Hayward (20) of the Utah Jazz during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Hayward had career averages of 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 835 regular season games.

The 34-year-old also appeared in 36 NBA playoff games (16 starts).

Hayward finished the 2023-24 season with the Thunder.

They were the first seed in the Western Conference but lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.