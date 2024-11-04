BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, the Bucks will be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 63.3% from the field in six games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out tonight vs. the Cavaliers with a right adductor strain."
The Bucks are 1-5 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Cavs (at home) by a score of 114-113.
Antetokounmpo finished the loss with 34 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 15/27 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Bucks will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.
The Bucks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but there has been a lot of cause for concern with the way they have started the 2024-25 season.
They have also lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
Via Legion Hoops: "BRUTAL: The 1-5 Bucks will face the 7-0 Cavaliers without their star Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a thigh injury.
Yikes."
The Cavs (7-0) are off to an excellent start to the year.
After the Bucks, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.