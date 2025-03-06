BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Mavs-Bucks Game
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home) in Wisconsin.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/17 from the field in his first 22 mintues of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 6th youngest player in NBA history to reach 20K PTS.
Only LeBron, KD, Kobe, Wilt, & MJ were younger."
Antetokounmpo came into the night with outstanding averages of 30.8 points, 12.1 reobunds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field in 48 games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "With that lefty finger roll, Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the 52nd player in NBA history to join the 20,000 point club."
The 30-year-old was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He has spent all 12 years of his career with the Bucks.
They have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons (and won the 2021 NBA Championship).
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "20,000 points. 20,000 memories.
Keep changing the narrative, Giannis."
The Bucks came into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-25 record in 60 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have won eight out of their last ten).
Following the Mavs, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Orlando Magic.
Via Ti Windisch of Gyro Step: "This time next week Giannis will be one of the top 50 scorers in NBA history. He just turned 30 a couple months ago. Sixth youngest player to hit 20k points. What an incredible career already. Our guy is a legend."