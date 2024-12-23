BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

2024-2025 season leaders through the first two months in the five major stat categories:



32.7 PPG — Giannis

14.0 RPG — Karl-Anthony Towns

12.2 APG — Trae Young

3.0 SPG — Dyson Daniels

3.8 BPG — Wemby



All five are averaging career-highs in their respective category