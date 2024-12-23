BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Bulls in Chicago.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
The All-Star forward is averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Injury Update from the Bucks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, AJ Johnson (Non-Covid Illness), Damian Lillard (Non-Covid Illness) and Chris Livingston are out for tonight’s game at Chicago.
Khris Middleton is available."
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the east with a 15-12 record in 27 games.
They are coming off a 112-101 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Antetokounmpo did not play in the game, so Monday will be his second straight out of action.
Over the last month, the Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are winners in seven out of their previous ten games (not including the NBA Cup Championship).
Following the Bulls, the Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
They won the 2021 NBA Championship but have lost in the first round of the playoffs in two straight seasons.
As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the east with a 13-16 record in 29 games.
They have won five of their last ten games.