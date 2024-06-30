Fastbreak

BREAKING: Golden State State Warriors Sign Ex-NBA 1st Round Pick For Summer League

The Golden State Warriors have announced their Summer League roster.

Ben Stinar

Jun 21, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kevin Knox (Kentucky) walks to the stage after being selected as the number nine overall pick to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 21, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kevin Knox (Kentucky) walks to the stage after being selected as the number nine overall pick to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors officially announced their 2024 NBA Summer League roster.

One notable name on the roster is former first-round pick Kevin Knox.

Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "An interesting name on the Warriors' Summer League roster: Kevin Knox

The former No. 9 overall draft pick played 31 games for the Pistons last season and turns 25 years old in August"

Knox is coming off a season where he appeared in 31 games for the Detroit Pistons.

He finished the year with averages of 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range.

Kevin Knox
Nov 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox II (24) dunks during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Knox was initially the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with Kentucky.

He had a lot of hype coming into the league, but has been unable to live up to those expectations so far.

That said, Knox is only 24, so he could still be a good addition to teams who want to take a chance on developing him.

Knox appeared in 11 G League games this past season, and he finished with averages of 22.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.

In addition to the Knicks and Pistons, Knox has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.

His career averages are 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 306 games.

