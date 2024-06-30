BREAKING: Golden State State Warriors Sign Ex-NBA 1st Round Pick For Summer League
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors officially announced their 2024 NBA Summer League roster.
One notable name on the roster is former first-round pick Kevin Knox.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "An interesting name on the Warriors' Summer League roster: Kevin Knox
The former No. 9 overall draft pick played 31 games for the Pistons last season and turns 25 years old in August"
Knox is coming off a season where he appeared in 31 games for the Detroit Pistons.
He finished the year with averages of 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range.
Knox was initially the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with Kentucky.
He had a lot of hype coming into the league, but has been unable to live up to those expectations so far.
That said, Knox is only 24, so he could still be a good addition to teams who want to take a chance on developing him.
Knox appeared in 11 G League games this past season, and he finished with averages of 22.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.
In addition to the Knicks and Pistons, Knox has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 306 games.