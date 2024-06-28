Fastbreak

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Player Will Be A Free Agent

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, a Golden State Warriors player will become a free agent.

Ben Stinar

Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones (25) and center Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Lester Quinones is coming off a year where he appeared in 37 games for the Golden State Warriors.

He finished the regular season with averages of 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Quinones will become a free agent on June 30.

Via Scotto: "The Golden State Warriors won’t tender a qualifying offer to guard Lester Quinones, league sources told @hoopshype. The 23-year-old guard will become an unrestricted free agent after shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range in 37 games for the Warriors last season."

Quinones went undrafted out of Memphis in 2022.

He has played in 41 career games (over two seasons) for Golden State.

Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones (25) looks to pass around Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to his time in the NBA, Quinones has also played for the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).

This past year, he played in 15 Showcase Cup Games and finished with averages of 23.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range.

As for the Warriors, they are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.

That said, the Warriors have won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.

