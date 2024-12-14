BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make 2-Player Trade
The Golden State Warriors had been expected to be one of the most active teams during trade season.
On Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team is acquiring Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder.
Via Charania: "The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a deal to send guard Dennis Schroder and one second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN. A dynamic playmaker and scorer arriving to the Warriors."
Schroder has avreages of 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details: "The Warriors will send out second round draft capital in the impending trade for Dennis Schroder, per sources. No firsts. Exact picks being finalized. De’Anthony Melton’s contract to Brooklyn. Keeps Warriors slightly under first apron and gets them extra scorer they’ve craved."
For the Warriors, Schroder gives them a player that can take a lot of pressure off of Steph Curry.
He has a lot of experience being a key ball handler on elite teams.
The 31-year-old has made the conference finals twice.