BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make Starting Lineup Change

The Warriors will have a different starting lineup for Game 3.

Ben Stinar

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, the Warriors have made a change to their starting lineup.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors will start Trayce Jackson-Davis at center tonight. From out of the rotation to a major role.

Game 3 starters

Brandin Podziemski
Buddy Hield
Jimmy Butler
Draymond Green
Trayce Jackson-Davis"

The Warriors lost Game 2 (in Minnesota) by a score of 117-93.

Jackson-Davis finished the loss with 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 6/6 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.

Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "Steve Kerr is rolling with Trayce Jackson-Davis in Game 3.

He started Quinten Post in Game 2, but sat him three minutes into the game and never went back to Post. Jackson-Davis finished with 15 points and 6 boards on 6-6 FG in 19 minutes."

The Warriors and Timberwolves are tied up at 1-1 heading into Saturday's showdown.

Game 4 will be on Monday night (also at the Chase Center in San Francisco).

Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Conley, Anthony Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert on Saturday."

Jackson-Davis was the 57th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Indiana.

He finished this past season with averages of 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field in 62 games.

